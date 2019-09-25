Sex offenses in Pinal County near Queen Creek reported Sept. 9-14 to PCSO

Sep 25th, 2019 · by · Comments:

Above are the general locations of sex offenses near Queen Creek reported Sept. 9-14 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office. 

Incidents investigated by PCSO included:  

  • Sex offenses reported at 2:01 p.m. Sept. 11 in the 3500 block of East Longhorn Street. 
  • Sex offenses, reported at 4:12 p.m. Sept. 12 in the 1400 block of East Saguaro Trail.  
  • Sex offenses, reported at 9:57 p.m. Sept. 13 in the 4400 block of West Maggie Drive. 

The PCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com.  

The Queen Creek Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.

Tags: · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie