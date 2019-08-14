Sex offenses reported in Queen Creek July 30-Aug. 5 to MCSO

Aug 14th, 2019

Above are the general locations of a sex offenses reported July 30-Aug. 5 to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Queen Creek.  

Those investigated by MCSO included:  

  • Sex crime other than rape, reported at 7:49 p.m. July 30 in the 26300 block of South Power Road. 
  • Sexual assault — minor victim, reported at 1:01 p.m. July 31 in the 21700 block of East Domingo Road. 
  • Sexual assault — adult, reported at 2:46 p.m. July 31 in the 20700 block of East Civic Parkway. 
  • Sexual assault — minor victim, reported at 2:44 p.m. Aug. 2 in the 21900 block of East Estrella Road. 
  • Sexual assault — minor victim, reported at 10:24 p.m. Aug. 2 in the 22000 block of East Stoney Vista Drive. 

The MCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com.

