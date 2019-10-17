Sex offenses reported in Queen Creek Oct. 1-13 to MCSO

Above are the general locations of sex offenses reported Oct. 1-13 to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Queen Creek.

Those investigated by MCSO included:

Sexual assault — minor victim, reported at 5:49 p.m. Oct. 1 in the 20700 block of East Civic Parkway.

Sex crime — other than rape, reported at 9:28 a.m. Oct. 2 in the 22000 block of East Village Loop Road.

Indecent exposure, reported at 5:16 p.m. Oct. 3 at East Maya Road and South Ellsworth Road.

Sexual assault — minor victim, reported at 5:48 p.m. Oct. 8 in the 24200 block of South 183 rd Place.

Place. Sex crime — other than rape, reported at 5:44 p.m. Oct. 8 in the 18700 block of East Via Del Oro.

Sexual assault — minor victim reported at 1:44 p.m. Oct. 10 in the 20000 block of East Rittenhouse Road.

Sex crime — other than rape, reported at 10:01 a.m. Oct. 13 in the 21100 block of East Lords Way.

The MCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com.

