Sex offenses reported in Queen Creek Oct. 1-13 to MCSO

Above are the general locations of sex offenses reported Oct. 1-13 to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Queen Creek.  

Those investigated by MCSO included:  

  • Sexual assault — minor victim, reported at 5:49 p.m. Oct. 1 in the 20700 block of East Civic Parkway. 
  • Sex crime — other than rape, reported at 9:28 a.m. Oct. 2 in the 22000 block of East Village Loop Road. 
  • Indecent exposure, reported at 5:16 p.m. Oct. 3 at East Maya Road and South Ellsworth Road. 
  • Sexual assault — minor victim, reported at 5:48 p.m. Oct. 8 in the 24200 block of South 183rd Place. 
  • Sex crime — other than rape, reported at 5:44 p.m. Oct. 8 in the 18700 block of East Via Del Oro. 
  • Sexual assault — minor victim reported at 1:44 p.m. Oct. 10 in the 20000 block of East Rittenhouse Road. 
  • Sex crime — other than rape, reported at 10:01 a.m. Oct. 13 in the 21100 block of East Lords Way.  

The MCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com. 

