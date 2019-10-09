Sex offenses reported in Queen Creek Sept. 21-30 to MCSO

Above are the general locations of sex offenses reported Sept. 21-30 to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Queen Creek.

Those investigated by MCSO included:

Sexual assault — minor victim, reported at 10:55 a.m. Sept. 25 in the 24900 block of South Power Road.

Sexual assault — minor victim, reported at 12:48 p.m. Sept. 27 in the 21100 block of East Rittenhouse Road.

Sex crime — other than rape, reported at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 23 in the 22100 block of East Ocotillo Road.

Sexual assault — adult, reported at 10:19 a.m. Sept. 30 in the 23100 block of South 226 th Way.

Way. Indecent exposure, reported at 10:40 p.m. Sept. 30 in the 40900 block of North Ironwood Drive.

The MCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com.

