Sex offenses reported in Queen Creek Sept. 21-30 to MCSO

Oct 9th, 2019 · by · Comments:

Above are the general locations of sex offenses reported Sept. 21-30 to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Queen Creek.  

Those investigated by MCSO included:  

  • Sexual assault — minor victim, reported at 10:55 a.m. Sept. 25 in the 24900 block of South Power Road. 
  • Sexual assault — minor victim, reported at 12:48 p.m. Sept. 27 in the 21100 block of East Rittenhouse Road. 
  • Sex crime — other than rape, reported at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 23 in the 22100 block of East Ocotillo Road. 
  • Sexual assault — adult, reported at 10:19 a.m. Sept. 30 in the 23100 block of South 226th Way. 
  • Indecent exposure, reported at 10:40 p.m. Sept. 30 in the 40900 block of North Ironwood Drive. 

The MCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com. 

The Queen Creek Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.

Tags: · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie