Sex offenses reported in Queen Creek Sept. 9-14 to MCSO

Above are the general locations of sex offenses reported Sept. 9-14 to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Queen Creek.

Those investigated by MCSO included:

Sexual assault — minor victim, reported at 10:08 a.m. Sept. 13 in the 22700 block of South Power Road.

Sexual assault — minor victim, reported at 1:50 a.m. Sept. 14 at East Rosa Road and East Macacho Road.

Sexual assault — minor victim, reported at 10:15 a.m. Sept. 13 at South 214th Street and East Cloud Road.

The MCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com.

The Queen Creek Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.