Sexual assaults, crime reported in Queen Creek Nov. 25-Dec. 8 to MCSO

Above are the general locations of sexual offenses reported Nov. 25-Dec. 8 to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Queen Creek.

Those investigated by MCSO included:

Sexual assault, adult victim, reported at 10:12 a.m. Nov. 27 in the 20200 block of South 194th Street.

Sex crime, other than rape, reported at 5:27 p.m. Nov. 30 in the 22700 block of South Power Road.

Sexual assault, minor victim, reported at 12:32 p.m. Dec. 5 in the 22500 block of South Ellsworth Road.

Incidents reported to MCSO are from communitycrimemap.com.

