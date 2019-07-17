Sexual assaults of minor victims reported in Queen Creek July 1-5 to MCSO

Above are the general locations of sexual assaults of minor victims reported July 1-5 to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Queen Creek.  

Those investigated by MCSO included:  

  • Sexual assault, minor victim, reported at 3:26 p.m. July 5 in the 20000 block of East Rittenhouse Road. 
  • Sexual assault, minor victim, reported at 6:44 p.m. July 3 in the 20000 block of East Riggs Road. 

Incidents reported to MCSO are from communitycrimemap.com.  

