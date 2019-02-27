Sexual offenses in Pinal County near QC reported Feb. 18-24 to PCSO



Above are the general locations of thefts near Queen Creek reported Feb. 18-24 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.

Incidents investigated by PCSO included:

Sex offenses, reported at 10:29 a.m. Feb. 19 in the 600 block of East Kapasi Lane.

Sex offenses, reported at 8:35 a.m. Feb. 20 in the 32300 block of North Gantzel Road.

Sex offenses, reported at 12:05 p.m. Feb. 20 in the 1100 block of West Desert Basin Drive.

The PCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com. PCSO does not provide the website with the following crime types: Homicide, attempted homicide, sexual assault, sexual offense or drugs/narcotics violations, according to the metadata tab.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.