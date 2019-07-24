Sexual offenses in Pinal County near Queen Creek reported July 6-10 to PCSO

Above are the general locations of sex offenses near Queen Creek reported July 6-10 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.

Incidents investigated by PCSO included:

Sex offenses, reported at 1:09 p.m. July 6 in the 700 block of West Mesquite Tree Lane.

Sex offenses, reported at 9:27 p.m. July 7 in the 1000 block of East Cowboy Cove Trail.

The PCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com. PCSO does not provide the website with the following crime types: Homicide, attempted homicide, sexual assault, sexual offense or drugs/narcotics violations, according to the metadata tab.

