Sexual offenses in Pinal County near Queen Creek reported March 10-22 to PCSO



Above are the general locations of sex offenses near Queen Creek reported March 10-22 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.

Incidents investigated by PCSO included:

Sex offenses, reported at 10:16 a.m. March 14 in the 1000 block of East Clubhouse Lane.

Sex offenses, reported at 4:05 p.m. March 14 in the 2200 block of West Goldmine Mountain Drive.

Sex offenses, reported at 10:45 p.m. March 16 in the 1300 block of East Baker Drive.

Sex offenses, reported at 4:46 p.m. March 18 in the 40800 block of North Ironwood Drive.

Sex offenses, reported at 3:29 p.m. March 20 in the 40200 block of North Cassara Drive.

The PCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com. PCSO does not provide the website with the following crime types: Homicide, attempted homicide, sexual assault, sexual offense or drugs/narcotics violations, according to the metadata tab.

