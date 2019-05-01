Sexual offenses reported in Queen Creek April 16-20 to MCSO

May 1st, 2019 · by · Comments:

Above are the general locations of sexual offenses reported April 16-20 to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Queen Creek.

Those investigated by MCSO included:

  • Sex crime other than rape, reported at 10:33 a.m. April 18 in the 24900 block of South Power Road.
  • Sexual assault, minor victim, reported at 2:52 p.m. April 18 in the 20800 block of East via del Rancho.
  • Sexual assault, minor victim, reported at 11:11 a.m. April 18 in the 22100 block of East Ocotillo Road.

Incidents reported to MCSO are from communitycrimemap.com.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.

Tags: · · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie