Sexual offenses reported in Queen Creek April 16-20 to MCSO

Above are the general locations of sexual offenses reported April 16-20 to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Queen Creek.

Those investigated by MCSO included:

Sex crime other than rape, reported at 10:33 a.m. April 18 in the 24900 block of South Power Road.

Sexual assault, minor victim, reported at 2:52 p.m. April 18 in the 20800 block of East via del Rancho.

Sexual assault, minor victim, reported at 11:11 a.m. April 18 in the 22100 block of East Ocotillo Road.

Incidents reported to MCSO are from communitycrimemap.com.

