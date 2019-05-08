Sexual offenses reported in Queen Creek April 21-25 to MCSO

Above are the general locations of sexual offenses reported April 21-25 to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Queen Creek.

Those investigated by MCSO included:

Sexual assault, minor victim, reported at 1:07 a.m. April 21 in the 20800 block of East Arroyo Verde Drive.

Sexual assault, adult, reported at 11:16 p.m. April 22 in the 20000 block of East Rittenhouse Road.

Incidents reported to MCSO are from communitycrimemap.com.

