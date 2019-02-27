Sexual offenses reported in Queen Creek Feb. 18-24 to MCSO

Above are the general locations of sexual offenses reported Feb. 18-24 to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Queen Creek.

Those investigated by MCSO included:

  • Sexual assault of a minor victim, reported at 6:09 p.m. Feb. 20 in the 26200 block of South 194th Street.
  • Indecent exposure, reported at 10:23 a.m. Feb. 22 in the 21800 block of South 214th Street.
  • Attempted sexual assault of a minor victim, reported at 1:14 p.m. Feb. 23 in the 20000 block of East Rittenhouse Road.

Incidents reported to MCSO are from communitycrimemap.com.

