Sexual offenses reported in Queen Creek Feb. 18-24 to MCSO

Above are the general locations of sexual offenses reported Feb. 18-24 to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Queen Creek.

Those investigated by MCSO included:

Sexual assault of a minor victim, reported at 6:09 p.m. Feb. 20 in the 26200 block of South 194th Street.

Indecent exposure, reported at 10:23 a.m. Feb. 22 in the 21800 block of South 214th Street.

Attempted sexual assault of a minor victim, reported at 1:14 p.m. Feb. 23 in the 20000 block of East Rittenhouse Road.

Incidents reported to MCSO are from communitycrimemap.com.

