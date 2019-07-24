Sexual offenses reported in Queen Creek July 6-10 to MCSO

Above are the general locations of sexual offenses reported July 6-10 to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Queen Creek.

Those investigated by MCSO included:

Indecent exposure, reported at 3:56 p.m. July 10 in the 20000 block of East Rittenhouse Road.

Sexual assault — minor victim, reported at 8:30 p.m. July 7 in the 20900 block of East Ocotillo Road.

Incidents reported to MCSO are from communitycrimemap.com.

