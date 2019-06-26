Sexual offenses reported in Queen Creek June 12-18 to MCSO

Above are the general locations of sexual offenses reported June 12-18 to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Queen Creek.

Those investigated by MCSO included:

Voyeur, reported at 5:08 p.m. June 14 in the 21200 block of East Ocotillo Road.

Sex crime other than rape, reported at 8:30 a.m. June 17 at South Signal Butte Road and East Ocotillo Road.

Indecent exposure, reported at 6:19 p.m. June 17 at East Ocotillo Road and East Rittenhouse Road.

Incidents reported to MCSO are from communitycrimemap.com.

The Queen Creek Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.