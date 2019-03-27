Sexual offenses reported in Queen Creek March 10-22 to MCSO

Above are the general locations of sexual offenses reported March 10-22 to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Queen Creek.

Those investigated by MCSO included:

Sex crime other than rape, reported at 5:43 p.m. March 11 in the 24900 block of South Ellsworth Road.

Sex crime other than rape, reported at 12:18 p.m. March 11 in the 21000 block of East Munoz Street.

Sexual assault of a minor victim, reported at 12:27 p.m. March 13 in the 20100 block of East Russet Road.

Sexual assault of a minor victim, reported at 9:53 p.m. March 13 at East Ocotillo Road and South Signal Butte Road.

Incidents reported to MCSO are from communitycrimemap.com.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.