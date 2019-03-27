Sexual offenses reported in Queen Creek March 10-22 to MCSO

Mar 27th, 2019 · by · Comments:

Above are the general locations of sexual offenses reported March 10-22 to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Queen Creek.

Those investigated by MCSO included:

  • Sex crime other than rape, reported at 5:43 p.m. March 11 in the 24900 block of South Ellsworth Road.
  • Sex crime other than rape, reported at 12:18 p.m. March 11 in the 21000 block of East Munoz Street.
  • Sexual assault of a minor victim, reported at 12:27 p.m. March 13 in the 20100 block of East Russet Road.
  • Sexual assault of a minor victim, reported at 9:53 p.m. March 13 at East Ocotillo Road and South Signal Butte Road.

Incidents reported to MCSO are from communitycrimemap.com.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.

Tags: · · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie