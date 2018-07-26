Shea Homes Arizona to build communities in Mesa, Queen Creek

Shea Homes Arizona has announced plans to build two new communities in the East Valley with plans for Mesa and Queen Creek.

In Mesa, Shea Homes purchased approximately 15 acres at the award-winning Eastmark community, where 62 home sites are planned. In Queen Creek, the homebuilder will be adding a fourth new community at Gateway Quarter, with plans for 75 home sites, according to a press release.

Shea has more than 300 home sites to offer at three other Gateway Quarter communities: Aperture, Emblem, and Origin. The Scottsdale-based homebuilder is closing out its current Ambition at Eastmark community, which has 99 homes.

Model construction at the new Eastmark community is expected to begin next June with sales planned for late 2019. Homes in the new Gilbert community are expected to be available early 2020, a release states.

“Growth in the Valley shows no signs of slowing,” Ken Peterson, vice president of sales and marketing for Shea Homes Arizona, said in a prepared statement.

“As the population of Maricopa County rises, Shea Homes is continuing to design and build the single-family homes our buyers seek. Open floor plans, smart home technology options, dream kitchens and baths, and desirable locations continue to draw customers to our new communities.”

Shea Homes has opened ten new communities since May 2017, with plans to grand open its first Shea Signature luxury, guard-gated community, Azure Paradise Valley, October 2018 situated within the Ritz-Carlton master-planned community at Indian Bend Road and Mockingbird Lane.

