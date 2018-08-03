Sheriff Penzone sheds light on school resource officer impacts at QCHS

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone made an appearance at Queen Creek Town Council meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 1, to recognize and discuss his department’s efforts after completing one year of a school safety grant.

Mayor Gail Barney, Vice Mayor Emilena Turley and council members Robin Benning, Jeff Brown, Jake Hoffman, Dawn Oliphant and Julia Wheatley were all present at the meeting. Council meetings are held at Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway.

Last year, the Queen Creek Unified School District was awarded a three-year school safety grant, which helps fund one school resource officer. Operational costs are $140,594 for fiscal year 2018, but the school safety program grant takes care of $85,701, which covers 10 months of salary and benefits.

At the meeting, Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone spoke to council about his thoughts on their mutual working relationship. He says that he is impressed by Queen Creek’s commitment to lead by example, noting that with town council leadership, he believes Queen Creek has a formula for success, “that we hope to replicate in many other communities.”

“We continue to find ways to be efficient with tax payer dollars to provide high level of service and to have that relationship where we’re both invested in public safety for all the families and for our children,” Mr. Penzone said.

“Chief Giordano has worked very hard in partnership. I have appreciated what you’ve done and our hope is this: that we’re able to find a way to provide resources that can be utilized in all the schools, whether it is in a full time capacity or to shared capacity so that our deputies can become role models for young men and women.”

Queen Creek Unified School District Spokesperson, Stephanie Ingersoll says the school resources officer has had success this past year.

“One of the successes this past school year has been that our SRO taught more than 200 hours of Law-Related Education lessons for students, parents and the QCHS staff/community,” Ms. Ingersoll says.

In its initial year, Ms. Ingersoll says, there were incidents reported with students, which included, disorderly conduct, vaping, and truancy. In all, she believes the program is beneficial.

“The first year has been about educating the community,” Ms. Ingersoll says.

“We are trying to help people understand the importance of good relationships with law enforcement. Our SRO knows many Queen Creek High School students on a first name basis for good reasons. This program also helps kids feel safe.”

Mr. Penzone noted at the meeting that deputies on campus are seen positively and work on campus is “from the heart.”

“Our deputies are seen through positive light, in a healthy way where it is recognized because of your leadership and our relationship that what they do is a sacrifice and it is a very difficult job,” he said. “We like that the majority of the work is actually exceptional and it is from the heart to provide safety for everyone.”

Next steps at Queen Creek High School will be to work with school administration to define additional needs of QCHS.

“We also want to expand the program to our second high school which opens in July of 2019,” Ms. Ingersoll said.

“This expansion includes collaboration with Mesa PD. We are excited to work with two high functioning law enforcement agencies to ensure QCUSD kids and staff are learning in a safe environment.”

