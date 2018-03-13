Sheriff’s GHOST squad arrests 10 over 3-day Pinal County operation

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office Gang and Habitual Offender’s Strike Team made eight felony and two DUI arrests during its recent saturation detail in the San Tan Valley, PCSO officials stated in a release.
GHOST conducted the three-day operation to help with ongoing issues of burglaries, thefts and drugs being reported in the targeted area.
Among those arrested, according to the release, was Brian Michalak, 42, who was recorded on a home video surveillance system taking a package that was dropped off by a delivery company.
Michalak pulled up in a green SUV and walked to the front porch and picked up the package at the front door, authorities stated, and within hours of the incident, GHOST arrested him.
He admitted to deputies to taking the package, the release stated.
Deputies also conducted a traffic stop and arrested Adam Feick, 43, after finding drugs in the car, officials said.
Feick was pulled over for a traffic violation. During the investigation, deputies discovered he had two drug-related felony warrants out of Maricopa County, a suspended license and was driving without insurance, according to officials. Deputies placed him under arrest. During inventory of the vehicle, authorities stated they found a variety of drugs in the car and $3,400. The suspect is facing multiple drug charges.
“I created GHOST for this very reason. They have the flexibility to tackle problem areas anywhere in the county,” Sheriff Mark Lamb stated. “They track and arrest some of our most dangerous criminals, and the unit is an excellent resource to help patrol units and detectives on active cases.”
During the three-day operation, GHOST conducted 44 traffic stops and made contact with 71 people.
The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.