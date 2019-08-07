Shooting victim, assaults reported in Queen Creek July 16-29 to MCSO

Above are the general locations of a shooting victim and assaults reported July 16-29 to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Queen Creek.  

Those investigated by MCSO included:  

  • Shooting victim, reported at 9:52 p.m. July 29 at South 194th Street and East Happy Road in a Queen Creek county island 
  • Assault reported, at 12:20 a.m. July 21 at East Rittenhouse Road and South Ellsworth Road. 
  • Assault, reported at 11:10 a.m. July 19 in the 20000 block of East Rittenhouse Road. 

The MCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com.

