Shoplifting reported in Queen Creek Dec. 16-22 to MCSO



Above are the general locations of shoplifting reported Dec. 16-22 to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Queen Creek.

Those investigated by MCSO included:

Shoplifting, reported at 12:33 p.m. Dec. 16 in the 21100 block of South Ellsworth Road.

Shoplifting, reported at 11:10 a.m. Dec. 18 in the 21100 block of South Ellsworth Loop Road.

Shoplifting, reported at 1:37 p.m. Dec. 19 in the 21300 block of South Ellsworth Loop Road.

Shoplifting, reported at 8:13 p.m. Dec. 20 in the 21000 block of East Rittenhouse Road.

Incidents reported to MCSO are from communitycrimemap.com.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.