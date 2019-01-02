Shoplifting reported in Queen Creek Dec. 23-29 to MCSO

Above are the general locations of shoplifting reported Dec. 23-29 to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Queen Creek.

Those investigated by MCSO included:

Shoplifting reported at 5:34 p.m. Dec. 23 in the 21000 block of South Ellsworth Road.

Shoplifting at a convenience market, reported at 1:47 p.m. Dec. 28 in the 25800 block of South Power Road.

Shoplifting, reported at 7:09 p.m. Dec. 29 in the 21000 block of East Rittenhouse Road.

Incidents reported to MCSO are from communitycrimemap.com.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.