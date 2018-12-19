Shoplifting reported in Queen Creek Dec. 9-15 to MCSO

Above are the general locations of shoplifting reported Dec. 9-15 to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Queen Creek.

Those investigated by MCSO included:

Shoplifting, reported at 8:45 p.m. Dec. 10 in the 21300 block of South Ellsworth Loop Road.

Shoplifting, reported at 4:48 p.m. Dec. 11 in the 21100 block of South Ellsworth Road.

Shoplifting reported at 8:22 p.m. Dec. 13 in the 21000 block of South Rittenhouse Road.

Incidents reported to MCSO are from communitycrimemap.com.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.