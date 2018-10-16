Sign advertising Pinal County public hearing pointing wrong way?

Pinal County resident Deborah Coats is questioning the placement of a sign advertising an upcoming public hearing on the San Tan Valley Special Area Plan.

“So we are driving home heading south on Ironwood and I see this public hearing sign facing opposite traffic,” Ms. Coats wrote in an e-mail. It is on the right, between Ranch Road and Germann, she said.

“I thought hmm; now why would that sign be facing away from traffic? I guess that is one way of keeping the public from opposing the new zoning,” she said.

Documents attached to the sign refer to pz-pa-001-18, which is a Major Comprehensive Plan Amendment to amend the 2009 Pinal County Comprehensive Plan by adopting the San Tan Valley Special Area Plan.

The plan provides for specific land use categories, definitions, specific goals, objectives and polices, pertaining to land use and future development and serve primary policy guide for Pinal County staff, the planning and zoning commission, board of supervisors and other government entities.

They can use the plan to assess the extent, intensity, location and character of public investments and private development proposals within the San Tan Valley planning area on approximately 71 square miles, from Germann Road to Arizona Farms Road and from the Central Arizona Project canal to Sossaman Road.

The documents state that the next meeting is before the supervisors at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31. The meeting is in the Board of Supervisors Hearing Room at 135 N. Pinal St. in Florence. Learn more at pinalcountyaz.gov/CommunityDevelopment/STVSpecialAreaPlan/Pages/Home.aspx.

