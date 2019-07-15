Signal Butte extension to offer regional connectivity

(Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

The Town of Queen Creek and the City of Mesa are working together to improve regional transportation.

The two entities approved an intergovernmental agreement that includes extending both Signal Butte and Meridian from Germann to the future State Route 24. The town is also working with Pinal County on improvements to Meridian Road from Combs to SR 24, according to a release.

Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

“These are two key north-south roadways that will help improve transportation for our residents and the region,” Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney said in the release.

“These extensions also provide important connectivity between the town, the City of Mesa, Pinal County and Maricopa County. Queen Creek is committed to better roads ahead and we appreciate the cooperation from our neighbors as we work towards this regional solution,” he said.

The extension of the SR 24 to Ironwood Road, anticipated to be complete in 2022, combined with the significant growth in Queen Creek and the San Tan Valley area, make road improvements a priority for the region. The Maricopa Association of Governments analyzed traffic patterns based on regional growth and identified both Signal Butte and Meridian roads as regional connections to the future SR 24. The connectivity will help mitigate traffic on Ellsworth and Ironwood roads, the release states.

Mesa Mayor John Giles

“When it comes to transportation in the East Valley, jurisdictional boundaries are simply lines on a map,” Mayor John Giles said in the release.

“When our residents need a better connection to work, home, shopping and entertainment, we work together to get it done. This area is a hotspot for growth and our transportation system needs to grow as well.”

The agreement is instrumental in ensuring the projects coincide with the SR 24 extension. The Town of Queen Creek will initially fund the extension of Signal Butte Road with the City of Mesa reimbursing the town by 2030. The agreement also outlines that the City of Mesa supports the town working with Pinal County to fund the extension of Meridian Road, the release states.

Signal Butte and both sections of Combs Road will be complete by December 2022.

Germann Road is the border between the Town of Queen Creek and the City of Mesa.

