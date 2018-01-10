Skate park, Aldecoa Field temporarily closed due to rain in Queen Creek

The Queen Creek Skate Park and Aldecoa Field at Founders’ Park, 22407 S. Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek, are closed due to the rain, according to a post from about 8:30 a.m. Jan. 10 on the town of Queen Creek’s Facebook page.
The closures are precautionary, Constance Halonen-Wilson, the town’s public information officer, said during a phone interview this morning.
The rain has produced slippery surfaces at the skate park and some areas with standing water on the field, said Ms. Halonen-Wilson said.
She expected the areas to reopen once the sun comes out and dries them, she said.
More information will be posted when the areas open.
