Smith hosts ‘Sessions with the Supervisor’ in Arizona City on census

Pinal County Supervisor Anthony Smith (District 4) (Special to the Independent/Pinal County)

Pinal County District 4 Supervisor Anthony Smith will host a “Sessions with the Supervisor” on Tuesday, Sept. 17, in Arizona City.

It is 10 a.m.-noon at the Arizona City Fire District offices at 14022 S. Sunland Gin Road, according to a release.

Supervisor Smith’s guest will be Maria Vianey Valdez-Cardenas from the U.S. Census Bureau. She is a partnership specialist for the Pima and Pinal County-Arizona Team.

“I really want to get the word out that census will be soon here and it’s our duty as citizens to take part in this event that takes place every 10 years,” Supervisor Smith said in the release.

“A lot rides on us being accurately and completely counted in Pinal County. These population numbers determine everything from federal funding to where need(ed) infrastructure is built,” he said.

The supervisor will give a brief talk to inform attendees what is going on in the county. Ms. Valdez-Cardenas will present a slideshow and will also be on hand to answer any questions residents might have, the release states.

