Some Johnson Utilities customers asked to limit non-essential water use July 9 for well upgrade

Residents in the Bonanza, Morning Sun Farms and San Tan Heights communities are being asked to limit non-essential water use July 9 as EPCOR upgrades a well.

“Today — from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. — EPCOR will be upgrading Morning Sun Farms Well No. 2 to bring an additional 1 million gallons of water per day into the system,” Rebecca Stenholm, EPCOR’s director of public and Government affairs, said in a release.

“July is typically the highest-use month of the year for water in Arizona and significant work has been done to put the Johnson Utilities system in position to meet peak demand,” she said.

“These improvements include improvements to San Tan No. 1 well, which now adds approximately 600 gallons per minute to the system and will be capable of producing nearly double that amount once a power upgrade is completed mid-July,” Ms. Stenholm said in the release

Last month EPCOR reported that it is continuing to identify new sources of water. One of those, Morning Sun Farms Well No. 2, has good production potential and needs a pump upgrade, according to the release.

“Since temperatures reached triple digits we have carefully monitored all wells and other facilities to ensure they function as they should through the warmest part of the summer. Even with the improvements already completed, Morning Sun Farms Well No. 2 must be upgraded immediately to sustain water levels for customers during the current extreme heat conditions,” according to the release.

