South Loop 101 closed June 7-10 as 6-mile widening project continues

The above provides detour information for this weekend’s southbound Price Freeway closure between Warner Road and the Santan Freeway. (ADOT)

The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising drivers who use Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to plan for scheduled closures this weekend.

Motorists should use alternate routes to avoid slow travel and delays while southbound Price Freeway is closed between Warner Road and the Santan Freeway from 10 p.m. Friday, June 7, to 5 a.m. Monday, June 10, according to a release.

Drivers can use the following alternate routes for the June 7-10 weekend closure:

Southbound Price Freeway to westbound Santan Freeway – Exit the Price Freeway at Warner Road and travel west to McClintock Drive, then south on McClintock Drive to connect with westbound Santan Freeway.

Southbound Price Freeway to eastbound Santan Freeway – Exit the Price Freeway at Warner Road and travel east to Dobson Road, then south on Dobson Road to connect with eastbound Santan Freeway.

Southbound Price Freeway to southbound Price Road – Exit the Price Freeway at Warner Road and use the southbound frontage road to connect to Price Road.

Expect a heavy volume of traffic and possibly long delays on the Price Freeway frontage roads, which will remain open during the closures, according to the release.

The upcoming closures are needed for work zone setup and asphalt pavement removal as work begins on a year-long construction project that will add one general-purpose lane in each direction on the Price Freeway, between Baseline Road and the Santan Freeway. The project will help reduce traffic congestion on the Loop 101 during the morning and evening peak travel periods, according to the release.

Learn more about the project and view a video simulation of what the completed freeway will look like at azdot.gov/projects/central-district-projects/loop-101-(price-freeway)-improvement-project-baseline-road-to-loop-202-Santan.

