South Mountain Freeway construction heads into home stretch

Nearly two years after major construction began on the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway, construction on the state’s largest single highway project will head toward completion this year.

Along the 22-mile corridor, crews are putting down asphalt pavement, completing bridges, building artistic sound walls and installing message boards above the future travel lanes, Arizona Department of Transportation officials stated in a release.

With design and construction of the South Mountain Freeway nearly two-thirds complete, crews have installed 20 miles of drainage pipe, laid 107,000 tons of asphalt pavement, moved 9.9 million cubic yards of dirt and used 10,800 tons of steel rebar for bridges, walls and other structures, according to the release.

In 2019, construction will ramp up as ADOT and Connect 202 Partners, the developer responsible for the design and construction of the South Mountain Freeway, work to complete the project, which is slated to open as early as late 2019.

Some of the 2019 construction highlights include paving the entire eight-lane freeway, completing 40 bridges throughout the corridor, constructing two flyover HOV ramps in the I-10 median for the I-10/Loop 202 interchange and shifting Pecos Road traffic onto portions of the freeway mainline through Ahwatukee.

“With so much Loop 202 construction to come in 2019, motorists should be prepared for periodic roadway closures and extended traffic shifts around the work zones,” officials stated. “Slow down, obey the speed limit and consider alternate transportation options, including carpooling and public transit.”

The South Mountain Freeway will provide a direct link between the East Valley and West Valley and an alternative to I-10 through downtown Phoenix.

Approved by Maricopa County voters in 1985 and again in 2004 as part of a comprehensive Regional Transportation Plan, the South Mountain Freeway will complete the Loop 202 and Loop 101 freeway system in the Valley.

