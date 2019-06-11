Southbound Loop 101 ramp closures between Elliot and Ray roads June 12-17

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers on the Price Freeway to slow down and use caution around construction personnel and equipment while the following ramp closures are scheduled to be in place:

The southbound Elliot Road on-ramp will be closed from 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, to 5 a.m. Thursday, June 13, and from 9 p.m. Thursday, June 13, to 5 a.m. Friday, June 14.

The southbound Warner Road off-ramp will also be closed from 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, to 5 a.m. Thursday, June 13, and from 9 p.m. Thursday, June 13, to 5 a.m. Friday, June 14.

The southbound Warner Road on-ramp will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday, June 14, to 5 a.m. Monday, June 17.

The southbound Ray Road off-ramp will also be closed from 10 p.m. Friday, June 14, to 5 a.m. Monday, June 17.

Drivers should plan to use alternative on- and off-ramps to reach their destinations.

The ramps closures are needed for demolition and removal work as a one-year ADOT construction project is underway to add one new general-purpose lane in each direction on the Price Freeway between Baseline Road and the Loop 202 Santan Freeway.

Learn more about the project and view a video simulation of what the completed freeway will look like on ADOT’s project web page at azdot.gov/projects/central-district-projects/loop-101-(price-freeway)-improvement-project-baseline-road-to-loop-202-Santan.

