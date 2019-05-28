Southbound Loop 101 to close May 31-June 3 as major improvement project begins

A map of detours. (ADOT)

The southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) is scheduled to close between U.S. Highway 60 (Superstition Freeway) and Warner Road from 10 p.m. Friday, May 31, to 5 a.m. Monday, June 3, for work zone setup and removal of asphalt pavement.

The closure marks the first step in a major new construction project that aims to reduce congestion and improve traffic flow on the Loop 101 in Chandler, Mesa and Tempe, according to a release.

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to allow extra travel time while the closure is in place. Drivers can use the following detours:

From eastbound U.S. 60, use southbound McClintock Drive to Ray Road to reconnect with southbound Loop 101.

From westbound U.S. 60, use southbound Dobson Road to Ray Road to reconnect with southbound Loop 101.

Southbound Loop 101 traffic can use the southbound Price Road frontage road.

Expect heavy traffic on detour routes and plan for possible delays.

ADOT is adding one new travel lane in each direction between Baseline Road and the Loop 202 (Santan Freeway). The project also includes widening the northbound Loop 101 bridge at Chandler Boulevard, modifying on- and off-ramps, paving with rubberized asphalt and other improvements, according to the release.

Drivers who use this 6.4-mile section of the Loop 101 should plan for restrictions and closures through summer 2020 while construction is underway. Learn more about the project and see a visual simulation at azdot.gov.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.