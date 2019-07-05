Spur Cross parcel 3 residential design review before planning commission July 10

Parcel 3 of the Spur Cross subdivision is at the northeast corner of Signal Butte and Ocotillo roads. (Town of Queen Creek)

Richmond American is requesting approval of six new standard plans with three elevations each to be constructed on 103 lots in parcel 3 of the Spur Cross subdivision at the northeast corner of Signal Butte and Ocotillo roads.

The Queen Creek Planning and Zoning Commission at a meeting July 10 is to discuss the residential design review for the plans, according to the agenda. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway.

One of the elevations proposed by Richmond American. (Town of Queen Creek)

