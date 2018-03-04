SRP executive takes helm of statewide environmental group

The new president of the state’s oldest environmental advocacy organization said she and the Arizona Forward board of directors will set a new course this year and make progress in such areas as improved use of waterways and canal redevelopment.
Lori Singleton, who also will be CEO, accepted the position after a 39-year career at Salt River Project, which is a supporter of Arizona Forward.
“After an extensive search and interviewing many qualified candidates, Lori stood apart as a leader with the extraordinary ability to connect vision, people and ideas, which is critical to drive the strategy and execution of our mission,” said David Skinner, chairman of the board of Arizona Forward.
The mission, according to a release, includes:
- Advocating for improved use of waterways, including Sen. John McCain’s vision of Rio Salado 2.0 and the Santa Cruz River in Tucson.
- Promoting policies and convening statewide dialogue to make Arizona a leader in “autonomous and connected vehicle adoption.”
- Advancing canal development to promote connectivity and economic development.
- Collaboration with others “to solve Arizona’s forest health issues.”
Mark Bonsall, CEO of SRP, said Ms. Singleton’s “energy, passion and knowledge of environmental issues will serve Arizona Forward well.”
Ms. Singleton is familiar with the organization, having served on its board of directors and as board chair in 2002.
Go to arizonaforward.org.
