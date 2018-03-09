SRP power easement approved for Mansel Carter Oasis Park

A Salt River Project power distribution easement at Mansel Carter Oasis Park was approved March 7.
The park is to be constructed at 196th Street and Appleby Road, near Ocotillo and Sossaman roads. Completion is tentatively scheduled for fall 2018.
The Queen Creek Town Council unanimously approved in a consent agenda the easement that ties into existing power and runs along Appleby Road.
It will provide temporary power during construction and establishes a main line for power throughout the park, Public Works Director Troy White said in a memo to the council.
Voting yes were Mayor Gail Barney, Vice Mayor Emilena Turley and council members Robin Benning, Jeff Brown, Jake Hoffman and Julia Wheatley. Council member Dawn Oliphant was absent.
“The town is working with Salt River Project to provide electric service to Mansel Carter Desert Oasis Park. This requires several easements through the park on town-owned property,” Mr. White said in the memo.
The Queen Creek Independent is delivered weekly