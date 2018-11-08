SRP receives OK for Southeast Power Link through Queen Creek, Mesa

The Arizona Corporation Commission this week unanimously approved a Certificate of Environmental Compatibility for an SRP power line project.

SRP officials stated in a release that the Southeast Power Link “will enable Salt River Project to meet growing energy needs in the Southeast Valley.”

Wednesday’s approval was the final step of the application for the Southeast Power Link project submitted by SRP to the ACC that allows for construction of 7 miles of new overhead 230-kilovolt power lines, according to a release.

A half-mile of the proposed route will be in Queen Creek and the remainder in Mesa. The project also includes a new 230/69-kV receiving station.

The project will help SRP provide electricity for anticipated residential, commercial and industrial customer growth in the general area east of the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, officials stated.

“We are pleased we are able to move forward with critical infrastructure that will help prepare this growing region for its future as a leading employment and technology hub and as a thriving residential community,” Mike Hummel, SRP general manager and CEO, stated.

“SRP appreciates the cooperation and support from the city of Mesa, town of Queen Creek and other stakeholders in the area that led to today’s decision.”

Several technology companies have expressed interest in locating operations in the area, which includes the Elliot Road Technology Corridor and other areas in the vicinity of the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, the release stated, adding by siting the new infrastructure now, SRP will coordinate with other infrastructure projects planned for the region such as airport expansion and new State Route 24 freeway construction.

“The Gateway Area is Mesa’s fastest-growing technology sector with major corporations who have been the catalyst for housing, shopping and entertainment,” Mayor John Giles stated.

“New infrastructure is key to bringing more great companies and high wage jobs to the area. I am pleased to work with the community and our neighboring cities on this important project.”

