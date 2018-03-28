SRP summer 2018 electric prices drop 1 percent

Salt River Project’s Board of Directors has approved a temporary decrease in electricity prices for more than 1 million SRP customers effective with the May-October 2018 billing cycles.
Prices will be decreased by approximately 1 percent under the $18.8 million temporary reduction, the third such decrease proposed by management and approved by the SRP board in the last three years, according to a company release.
The decrease will save the typical SRP residential customer an average of $1.56 per month during the six-month period when temperatures and electric bills are the highest of the year, company officials stated. The actual impact on monthly SRP electric bills will vary according to customer use.
Prices will return to original winter season prices approved in 2015 beginning with the November billing cycle.
The temporary decrease in the Fuel and Purchased Power Adjustment Mechanism reflects lower natural gas costs. The FPPAM, a component of overall prices, recovers fuel costs incurred to generate electricity as well as power purchases to serve customer needs, SRP officials stated.
SRP offers price plans to fit customers’ lifestyles and budgets, according to the release, and to help them make smart choices about water and energy use.
For more, www.SaveWithSRP.com.
SRP is a community-based, not-for-profit public power utility and the largest provider of electricity in the greater Phoenix metropolitan area, serving more than 1 million customers.
The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.