Star Students recognized by Queen Creek Town Council

The Star Students and council members at the May 15 Queen Creek Town Council meeting. (Submitted photo)

Six local middle and high school students were recognized by the Queen Creek Town Council at the May 15 Star Students ceremony.

The Star Students program recognizes students who are helpful and considerate of others while demonstrating good citizenship. Teachers at participating schools nominate students to be recognized during the ceremony, according to a release.

The Town Council recognized the following students:

  • Benjamin Franklin High School: Matthew Evangelista
  • Heritage Academy – Gateway Campus: John Martinez
  • Newell Barney Middle School: Sterling Murset and Molina Diaz
  • Queen Creek High School: Savannah Morales
  • Queen Creek Middle School: Shayde Yeaman

