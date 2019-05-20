Star Students recognized by Queen Creek Town Council

Six local middle and high school students were recognized by the Queen Creek Town Council at the May 15 Star Students ceremony.

The Star Students program recognizes students who are helpful and considerate of others while demonstrating good citizenship. Teachers at participating schools nominate students to be recognized during the ceremony, according to a release.

The Town Council recognized the following students:

Benjamin Franklin High School: Matthew Evangelista

Heritage Academy – Gateway Campus: John Martinez

Newell Barney Middle School: Sterling Murset and Molina Diaz

Queen Creek High School: Savannah Morales

Queen Creek Middle School: Shayde Yeaman

