State agency alerts taxpayers of seasonal scam

The Arizona Department of Revenue advises taxpayers to be aware of a scam that has been reported in other states and by the IRS this tax-filing season.
Known as the fake tax refund scam, it involves thieves finding ways to steal client data from tax professionals, according to a department release. The criminals then take the stolen data to file fraudulent tax returns and use the taxpayers’ real bank accounts to deposit those tax refunds.
Once the fraudulent tax refunds are deposited, the thieves – pretending to be IRS or other law enforcement representatives – contact the taxpayers and point out the refund was made in error and ask taxpayers to return the money to them.
The Department of Revenue is advising taxpayers who receive a refund that they were not expecting to report it immediately to ADOR’s Identity Theft Call Center at 602-716-6300 or toll free, 800-352-4090 or www.azdor.gov/identitytheft.aspx, officials stated in the release.
The Arizona Department of Revenue reminds citizens it will never call and demand immediate payment to a debit card or wire transfer.
If you are unsure of the authenticity of a caller, request the name and title of the individual, and contact the ADOR Customer Care Center at 602-255-3381 or 800-352-4090, officials advise.
The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.