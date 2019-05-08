State department of environmental quality offers water treatment tips

(Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality is offering several tips on how to protect Arizona water quality as part of Drinking Water Week.



The week runs from May 5-11 and aims to protect natural water resource at the source before it reaches residents’ homes, according to a press release.



“Every drop of water is important to Arizona,” Trevor Baggiore, ADEQ water quality division director, said in a prepared statement.



“With more than 7 million people living in the state, if each us contributes individually to protecting that water, our efforts can add up to make a significant difference today and in the future.”



Residents can help clean up trash in and around waterways. Surface runoff can wash litter into rivers and streams, polluting the environment and harming aquatic life, a release states.



The department also recommends residents clean and maintain septic systems. Leaking septic systems can spread disease and parasites to drinking water sources, potentially harming people and animals. They should also not dump pesticides, oil, fuel or other chemicals down storm drains. Careless dumping is one of the leading causes of water pollution.



ADEQ says setting up a composting pile can help as well as minimizing using the garbage disposal as food waste can overtax water treatment systems.



Residents shouldn’t, according to ADEQ, flush unwanted or expired medicines down the toilet or drain since pharmaceuticals. The department also reccommends residents clean their vehicles at a car wash.



Finally, ADEQ recommends residents design a rain garden to capture runoff. Slowing the flow of water across land allows for natural infiltration of the water through the soil.

