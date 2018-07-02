State, foundation make money available for motorcycle rider training

The Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety has awarded a $100,000 grant to the Arizona Motorcycle Safety and Awareness Foundation to provide motorcycle rider training classes through a scholarship program.

The grant “demonstrates support for AMSAF’s mission of boosting awareness of motorcyclists while reducing rider fatalities and injuries,” according to a release.

“AMSAF is excited to continue giving out more scholarships to help educate new and present riders,” Mick Degn, AMSAF executive director, stated in the release. “We want to thank AZGOHS Director Alberto Gutier for his continued support for motorcycle safety in Arizona.”

Mr. Degn stated the money will allow anyone in Arizona to apply for, and receive, motorcycle training.

“A basic rider’s course can cost a motorcyclist in Arizona up to and over $300; however, the AMSAF scholarship will enable riders to obtain necessary safety training through a reduced-cost scholarship,” the release stated.

To apply for a scholarship, visit amsaf.org/scholarships.

In addition to providing scholarships, AMSAF plans to:

Develop partnerships with Arizona businesses to help reduce crashes and fatalities.

Increase participation in rider training through discount incentives.

Identify key industry liaisons that can help further the message and promote AMSAF’s efforts through activities, events and outreach opportunities.

