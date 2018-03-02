State gives PCSO money for highway safety projects

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office has received more than $209,000 from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety that will be used to help fund overtime during DUI Task Force enforcement periods and other efforts, according to PCSO.
The money also will be used to purchase 20 Life-Loc Portable Breathalyzers, one Life-Loc Easy Calibration Test Station and a police motorcycle.
In an effort to combat aggressive driving and speeding, part of the money will be used to cover overtime during those enforcement times and pay for five Pro Laser Traffic Enforcement LIDAR units.
“Protecting this community is a team effort, and we could not do our jobs effectively without the help from director Alberto Gutier and everyone at the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety,” Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb said. “We appreciate everything GOHS does to help promote safer roads in Pinal County.”
In addition, AZGOHS is helping purchase 250 child safety vehicle seats used for the Pinal County Child Safety Coalition, officials said. PCSO will conduct events, allowing families to obtain free car seats for their children.
