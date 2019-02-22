State of the Town: Queen Creek’s future set on 5 priorities

Mayor Gail Barney and members of the Queen Creek Town Council presented the 2019 State of the Town Address Feb. 20, sharing last year’s accomplishments and a look at the future under five strategic priorities: effective government, secure future, safe community, superior infrastructure and quality lifestyle.

“Our vision is to ensure a high quality of life, promote a strong sense of community, protect our residents and provide world-class public service,” Mayor Barney said at the event.

“We work hard to implement that vision, which would not be possible without our dedicated and professional employees. I’ve often said we have the best staff, which allows us to be effective and innovative.”

Presentations made by the seven members of council included slides and videos displayed on a large screen behind the dais at the Queen Creek Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway.

One video showed roadway improvements planned in the town’s transportation plan. It and other information on transportation to and from Queen Creek were the most important topics at the event, one resident said.

“I saw some good things happening as far as our roads, which really has me happy because the Ellsworth Road was a real big issue when I was driving to work. I like that (State Route) 24 is coming out and there’s going to be more ways to get to the freeway,” Elaine Bachmann, a resident of Queen Creek since 2003, said.

“I didn’t even know the 24 was approved to go through, so that was a big revelation for me,” she said.

Wednesday night’s event was the second time Ms. Bachmann has attended the state of the town.

“I’ve been here since 2003 and I’ve been curious about what’s going on. I came to one many years ago, but it’s been 15 years,” she said.

A video showed plans including:

Widening Ellsworth Road to seven lanes from Queen Creek Road to Germann Road;

How Riggs Road, which ends at Ellsworth, will continue east to Rittenhouse Road;

Rittenhouse will be widened to five lanes from Ocotillo Road to Riggs;

In cooperation with Pinal County, Meridian Road will be built from Combs Road to Germann Road;

Power Road is being widened from Ocotillo Road to Chandler Heights Road; and

State Route 24 will extend east from Ellsworth Road to Ironwood Road and, with the cooperation with the City of Mesa, will connect with Ellsworth Road, Signal Butte Road and Meridian Road, providing multiple north- and south-bound access points to Queen Creek.

Phil Moore, an 18-month resident of Queen Creek, said he also liked hearing about the roadways.

“I wanted to see the overall view of what’s coming up and what they’ve done,” he said after the event.

“I am very impressed. Just working on the infrastructure’s a big concern, roadways especially. I know it’s a lot of money, but it has to get done.”

An 18-page document of the 2018 accomplishments by the town, by department, are at the town’s website, queencreek.org, under “government” then “State of the Town.”

