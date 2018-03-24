State Senate OKs tax extension for education

The Arizona Senate has approved a bill that continues an additional .06-cent tax beginning in 2021 that will be devoted to the state’s public education system.
Money generated by the tax will provide $667 million each year for 20 years. In addition, the bill shifts $64 million from a debt service program to another fund dedicated to teacher pay.
The bill extends Proposition 301 beyond its 2021 expiration to 2041 and provides teachers with a pay increase, according to a release from its sponsor, Sen. Kate Brophy McGee, a Republican legislator representing District 28.
Using fiscal year 2017 numbers as an example, $448 million would be available for teacher pay.
“Education funding is one of the most pressing issues facing Arizona, which is why I’m championing the continuation of Prop 301,” said Sen. Brophy McGee, vice chair of the Senate Committee on Education. “This continuation is critical for our districts, teachers and students and is an important step in properly funding our schools.”
