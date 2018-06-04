State settles election lawsuit

Arizona has settled a lawsuit to ensure each applicant’s eligibility to participate in state or federal elections will be verified before the individual’s registration becomes active, according to Secretary of State Michele Reagan.

The bifurcated voting system arose out of a conflict between a 2004 voter-approved ballot initiative requiring proof of citizenship when registering and a Supreme Court decision that mandated the state process individuals who register to vote with a federal form without establishing citizenship, according to release from Ms. Reagan’s office.

The lawsuit filed by the League of United Latin American Citizens and Arizona Students’ Association was formally settled Monday, June 4.

“We’ve worked hard to settle this lawsuit and are extremely pleased with the result,” Ms. Reagan stated in the release. “The registration system will now verify the eligibility of each and every person who has yet to provide evidence of citizenship. With this agreement in place we’ll have confirmed an individual’s eligibility before issuing them a ballot with any state elections listed.

“While the Supreme Court has ordered Arizona to allow people who have not provided such proof of citizenship to vote in federal elections, it’s a relief the system will now proactively verify eligibility for all applicants.”

“We’ve always said that it should be easy to vote and hard to cheat,” Ms. Reagan stated. “I’m proud to say this compromise achieves both. Voters will now have the clarity they need along with a heightened level of election integrity.”

