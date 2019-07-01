Stock cars, modlites and more race at Arizona Speedway

Wing Sprint Cars. (Arizona Speedway)

SouthWest Dirt Racing Association Late Models, International Motor Contest Association Modifieds and Stock Cars, Dwarf Cars and Modlites and more race at Arizona Speedway. It is at 48700 N. Ironwood Drive south of Apache Junction, within ET Motopark, 5 miles south of U.S. Highway 60.

USAC Sprint Cars. (Arizona Speedway)

Adult tickets are $18, seniors tickets $15 and kids 11 and under are free. An adult pit pass is $35, the kids 7-12 pit pass is $10 and the kids 6 and under pit pass free. Pit gates open at 4 p.m., the grandstand gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the racing starts at 7:30 p.m.

Upcoming events at Arizona Speedway include:

7:15 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, Bobbi Engle Realty Summer Slam, with SWDRA Late Models, IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars, Dwarf Cars and Horne Ford Bombers.

7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, East Valley Tire Night, with SWRDA Late Models, San Tan Ford Sprint Cars, IMCA Stock Cars, Dwarf Cars and Horne Ford Bombers.

7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, IMCA Championship Night with IMCA Modifieds, IMCA S Port Mods, IMCA Stock Cars, Horne Ford Bombers and Modlites.

7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, Hall Of Fame Classic, with Ultimate Street Car Association Cra vs. Ultimate Street Car Association S.W. 410, Sprints, San Tan Ford 360 Sprints and C.S.P. Mini Sprints.

7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, with ASCS Wing Sprints, IMCA Stock Cars, Dwarfs and Horne Ford Bombers.

7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, with San Tan Ford Sprint Cars, IMCA Sport Mods, IMCA Stock Cars, Modlites and Horne Ford Bombers

7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, Annual Rips NAPA Night, with San Tan Ford Sprint Cars, SWDRA Sprint Cars, IMCA Stock Cars, Dwarfs, Horne Ford Bombers and Mechanics Race.

6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, 52nd Annual Western World Practice.

7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, and Saturday. Nov. 16, 52nd Annual San Tan Ford Western World Championships, with USAC National 410 Sprint Car Series, and USCA National Midget Series

6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, and Saturday, Nov. 30, Fourth Annual Copper Classic ASCS Wing Sprint Cars, ASCS Non Wing and San Tan Ford Sprint Cars.

7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, Arizona Speedway and ASCS Sprint Car Series Celebration Of Champions (location to be determined).

Go to Facebook.com/ArizonaSpeedway or arizonaspeedway.net or call 480-926-6688.

