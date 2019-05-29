Stolen vehicles reported in Queen Creek May 15-21 to MCSO

Above are the general locations of stolen vehicles reported May 15-21 to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Queen Creek.

Those investigated by MCSO included:

Stolen vehicle, reported at 11:06 a.m. May 16 in the 20700 block of East Civic Parkway.

Stolen vehicle, reported at 8:38 a.m. May 18 in the 25700 block of South Power Road.

Stolen vehicle, reported at 7:24 a.m. May 21 in the 24700 block of South 211th Place.

Incidents reported to MCSO are from communitycrimemap.com.

