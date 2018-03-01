Student threat to ‘shoot up’ Combs HS leads to arrests, terrorism charges

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office responded to Combs High School last week to investigate a threat by students to “shoot up” Combs High School.
In a release this week, Navideh Forghani, a PCSO public information, stated a student overheard two students talking about bringing a gun to school.
The student reported those comments to school officials, and an investigation revealed a 15-year-old threatened to file off the serial number of a gun and bring it to school.
A second student helped the 15-year-old set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for ammunition, according to the release. The fundraising site explained ammunition was expensive and was necessary to “shoot up” Combs High School, the PCSO release stated. The account has been removed from the site.
The first student did not have any weapons; however, the second student did have immediate access to weapons at his home, the release stated.
The second student was interviewed and said he did not know who created the GoFundMe account but was there when it was created, according to the release.
Both students have been arrested and charged with interference or disruption of an education institution and conspiracy to commit terrorism.
