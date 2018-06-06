Summer approaches with Queen Creek road projects in full swing

Drivers will have to negotiate changes along some roads in Queen Creek this month and next as a variety of projects are underway to build new roads and maintain existing thoroughfares.

As part of the Crismon Road extension, Queen Creek Road will be closed at Crismon in late June for pipeline work, town officials stated in a release.

The Crismon Road extension includes a new roadway from Queen Creek Road to Germann Road. The extension is anticipated to be completed by late July, according to the release.

The Ellsworth and Queen Creek intersection improvements continue with restrictions on Ellsworth Road at Walnut in mid-June. Restrictions are also anticipated from Queen Creek to Germann beginning in mid-July.

The project involves widening Ellsworth to three lanes in each direction and “softening the curve at Queen Creek Road,” officials stated. The project is anticipated to be completed in early 2019.

Power Road improvements recently began with the contractor building a bypass road, officials stated. Traffic is anticipated to switch to the bypass road in mid- to late-June.

The project will widen Power Road to three lanes in each direction with a center turn lane from Ocotillo to Brooks Farm with a bridge crossing over the Sonoqui Wash. Improvements are anticipated to be completed in early 2019.

“The extension of Riggs Road to Meridian continues with minimal impact to motorists until the project moves toward the Rittenhouse intersection” officials stated, adding the project is anticipated to be completed in mid-2019.

The Maricopa County Department of Transportation is continuing work on Riggs Road from Power to Hawes. In addition to lane restrictions, eastbound Riggs will be closed at Sossaman for storm drain installation from 5 a.m. Saturday, June 16, through 5 a.m. Monday, June 18. The project is anticipated to be complete late 2018.

In addition, several bridge repairs will result in nighttime restrictions, with Hawes Road closed north of Ocotillo from 9 p.m. Thursday, June 14, to 5 a.m. Friday, June 15.

