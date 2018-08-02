Supervisor Bill Gates joins FCC Advisory Committee

Maricopa County Supervisor Bill Gates has been chosen to play a key role in the national conversation about telecommunications.

Mr. Gates, who is a businessman, lawyer, and former Phoenix city councilman, will join the Intergovernmental Advisory Committee to the Federal Communications Commission, according to a press release.

“One of my top priorities as a public servant is to help create an environment where new technologies are allowed to flourish in a way that leads to a fair, secure, and strong economy,” said Mr. Gates in a prepared statement.

“This position on the IAC will enable me to pursue those ideals. I am honored to join the committee and look forward to working with my fellow committee members from across the country.”

The mission of the IAC is to “provide guidance, expertise, and recommendations to the commission on a range of telecommunication issues for which local, state, and Tribal governments explicitly or inherently share responsibility or administration with the Commission,” the press release stated.

The IAC was recently expanded from 15 to 30 members to better represent the viewpoints of different parts of the country and all levels of government. Mr. Gates is one of two elected county officials on the committee.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has been appointed IAC Chair. Russell Begaye, president of the Navajo Nation, joins Supervisor Gates and Gov. Ducey on the committee.

“The people of Arizona should be pleased to have such strong representation in a group that provides critical support to the FCC,” said Mr. Gates in a prepared statement.

“I’m excited to work with Gov. Ducey and President Begaye to ensure Arizona values of independence, innovation, and healthy competition are at the heart of the Commission’s approach to telecommunications issues which have a daily impact on families and businesses across our great state.”

